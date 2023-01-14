Theme
Iran and France two flags together realations textile cloth fabric texture stock photo
The flags of France and Iran. (File photo)

France summons Iran’s diplomat over execution of British-Iranian accused of espionage

Reuters, Paris
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires in Paris on Saturday over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying, the ministry said in a statement.

“He was also warned that Iran’s repeated violations of international law cannot go unanswered, particularly with regard to the treatment of foreign nationals whom it arbitrarily detains,” the statement added.

Iran’s judiciary said earlier in the day that Alireza Akbari, a British-Iranian national who once served as Tehran’s deputy defense minister, had been executed, defying calls from London for his release.

