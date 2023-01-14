Man arrested for urinating on Air India passenger from JFK says woman peed on herself

A man who has been arrested for allegedly peeing on a co passenger on an Air India flight from New York has now claimed that the elderly woman urinated on herself.

Shankar Mishra denied the 70-year-old complainant’s report that claimed that the former Wells Fargo employee urinated on her in an inebriated state at a New Delhi court.

The 34-year-old reportedly unzipped his pants and urinated on the complainant in the business class section of the Indian national carrier during a November 26 flight from New York's JFK airport.

He is currently in judicial custody, the Times of India reported on Friday.

Mishra’s lawyer, while defending in court, said: "I did not urinate on the complainant. The complainant woman's seat was blocked. It wasn’t possible for him (Mishra) to go there. The woman has a problem of incontinence. She urinated on herself. She is a Kathak dancer, 80 percent of kathak dancers have this issue,” the report added.

There is no scientific backing to this claim, with many experts sternly denying the accusation after reports of the court hearing were made public.

The lawyer also questioned the court as to why the passengers seated beside the complainant did not raise an issue. He further asked that the public not harass his client over unconfirmed claims.

The airline’s chief executive office said Air India has de-rostered the pilot and cabin crew as it investigates the handling of “an unruly passenger on a flight from New York to Delhi in November.”

The airline’s CEO Campbell Wilson also acknowledged that the situation should have been handled better. Wilson said Air India has initiated multiple measures to improve its response to such incidents, including a review of airline policies and reporting processes.

