Moldova says missile debris found in north of the country

Moldova’s interior ministry said on Saturday that missile debris were found in the country’s north following the latest Russian airstrikes on Ukraine.

“Following Russia’s massive bombardment of Ukraine, a border police patrol discovered...the remains of a missile, originating from Russia’s air attacks on Ukraine,” the ministry said on Facebook.

Russia did not immediately comment on the report.

Similar incidents in Moldova, which borders Ukraine, have occurred in the past, including in December when police found fragments of a missile that came down in a region of northern Moldova near the border with Ukraine.

Earlier on Saturday, Russia fired a second wave of missiles at Ukrain, forcing people to take cover as sirens blared across the country just hours after morning airstrikes that hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv and the eastern city of Kharkiv.

