Russian strike on residential building in east Ukraine kills at least five: Officials

A strike on a residential building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro Saturday left at least five dead and 27 injured, officials said, while the president blasted Russian “terror.”

“There are already five dead,” Dnipropetrovsk governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on messaging app Telegram, where he posted a photo of an apartment block reduced to ruins.

He added that “27 people were wounded. Among them are six children. All are in hospital.”

The strike hit the entrance of a nine-story building, turning several floors into smoldering rubble.

“Eternal memory to all whose lives were taken by Russian terror! The world must stop this evil,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky reacted on social media.

“Debris clearance in Dnipro continues... we are fighting for every person, every life,” Zelensky added.

Ukrainians were celebrating the Old New Year on Saturday, a popular holiday on the eve of which kids traditionally are given sweets.

“Festive Saturday -- and the continuation of (Russian) terror. While Ukrainian children are enjoying the sweets received yesterday -- Russia attacks residential buildings,” Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska said.

“Moscow proves (its) cynicism knows no bounds,” Presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said. “(Russia) must be expelled from the UN Security Council right now,” he added.

