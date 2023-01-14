Britain sanctions Iran’s Prosecutor General in response to Alireza Akbari’s execution

British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Saturday his country had imposed sanctions on Iran’s Prosecutor General in response to Tehran’s execution of Iranian-British dual national Alireza Akbari.

Sanctioning the Prosecutor General of Iran, Mohammad-Jafar Montazeri, “underlines our disgust at Alireza Akbari’s execution,” Cleverly wrote on Twitter.

“The Prosecutor General is at the heart of Iran’s use of the death penalty. We’re holding the regime to account for its appalling human rights violations,” he added.

Iran said on Saturday it had executed Akbari for allegedly spying for Britain.

Akbari, who was arrested in 2019 and whose death sentence was announced on Wednesday, served as a deputy defense minister during the tenure of former president Mohammad Khatami (1997-2005).

Earlier in the day, Cleverly condemned the execution as a “barbaric” act that “will not stand unchallenged.”

