Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, November 2, 2022. (File Photo: Reuters)
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, on November 2, 2022. (Reuters)

UK says ‘barbaric’ execution of British-Iranian national will not go unpunished

Reuters, London
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act and said it would not go unpunished.

Earlier, the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported the execution of the former Iranian deputy defense minister who had been sentenced to death on charges of spying for Britain.

“I am appalled by the execution of British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari in Iran,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Twitter.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people.”

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also tweeted to say: “This barbaric act deserves condemnation in the strongest possible terms. This will not stand unchallenged.”



Read more:

Timeline: Iran and Britain’s history of strained relations

Suspected gas blast kills six in northern Iran: Media

Iran imam blames lack of rainfall on ‘women not wearing hijab’ amid protests

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size