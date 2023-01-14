US condemns ‘appalling’ Iran execution of British-Iranian Alireza Akbari

The US ambassador to London said on Saturday the United States condemned Iran’s execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, describing it as “appalling.”

“The execution of British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari in Iran is appalling and sickening,” Ambassador Jane Hartley said on Twitter.

“The United States joins with the UK in condemning this barbaric act. My thoughts are with Alireza’s family.”

