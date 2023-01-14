Theme
In this picture released on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2008, by Islamic Republic News Agency, IRNA, Ali Reza Akbari speaks in a meeting to unveil the book National Nuclear Movement in Tehran, Iran. Iran said Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, it had executed Akbari, a dual Iranian-British national who once held a high-ranking position in the country's defense ministry, despite international warnings to halt his death sentence, further escalating tensions with the West amid the nationwide protests now shaking the Islamic Republic.(Davoud Hosseini, IRNA via AP)
In this picture released on Tuesday, October 14, 2008, Iranian news agency IRNA, Alireza Akbari speaks in a meeting to unveil the book National Nuclear Movement in Tehran, Iran. (IRNA via AP)

US condemns ‘appalling’ Iran execution of British-Iranian Alireza Akbari

Reuters, London
The US ambassador to London said on Saturday the United States condemned Iran’s execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, describing it as “appalling.”

“The execution of British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari in Iran is appalling and sickening,” Ambassador Jane Hartley said on Twitter.

“The United States joins with the UK in condemning this barbaric act. My thoughts are with Alireza’s family.”

Britain sanctions Iran’s Prosecutor General in response to Alireza Akbari’s execution

