Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Stock closeup image of the barrel of a revolver handgun.
Stock closeup image of the barrel of a revolver handgun.

7-year-old seriously wounded in London drive-by shooting

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A drive-by shooting in central London wounded two children and four women, police said Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called Saturday afternoon to a church in the Euston area where a private memorial service was taking place. Police believe gunmen fired shotgun pellets from a moving car outside the church.

“People came here to attend a funeral, to be with friends and loved ones and mourn together. Instead, they were the victims of a senseless act of violence,” police superintendent Jack Rowlands said.

A 7-year-old girl remained hospitalized Sunday with life-threatening injuries, and a 12-year-old girl sustained a leg injury, the police department said.

The Rev. Jeremy Trood told the BBC he heard a bang and people “sheltered in the church until the police said they can leave.”

Shootings in London are uncommon. Mayor Sadiq Khan described Saturday's daytime attack as a “deeply distressing incident.”

Police said an investigation was underway.

Read more:

Paris shooting suspect placed under formal investigation, prosecutor’s office says

Suspect in Paris shooting expressed ‘hatred of foreigners,’ prosecutor says

Girl, 7, in critical condition after shooting outside London Church: Police

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size