UK Transport Secretary gives rail firms permission to make new offer to unions
UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper has given rail companies permission to make a new offer to unions this week in a bid to ending strikes.
A “revised mandate” had been given to rail companies to go into negotiations in the coming days and it’s important to give the two sides space “to try and reach a conclusion,” Harper told Sky News in an interview.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The bosses of three rail unions told a House of Commons panel on Wednesday they aren’t close to a deal with employers, despite months of strikes that have hampered commuters and disrupted travel over the Christmas and new year period.
Harper had said earlier an end to the rail strikes could be in sight, telling ITV’s “Peston show” he was “hopeful that now that there is a renewed offer on the table that that can happen.”
Read more: UK laws to blunt strikes begin journey through parliament
-
UK ambulance strikes are terrifying for patients: PM SunakThe current round of strikes among British ambulance workers is terrifying for patients in need of urgent care, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, while ... World News
-
UK ambulance workers strike again as health service crisis growsThe UK’s health system will endure another crisis Wednesday as ambulance workers hold a second strike and the public is warned they may have to wait ... World News
-
UK laws to blunt strikes begin journey through parliamentThe British government introduced legislation to parliament on Tuesday which would require key public services to maintain minimum safety levels ... World News
-
UK ministers hold talks with trade unions in bid to end strikesBritish ministers were meeting with trade unions on Monday to try to bring an end to a wave of strikes across sectors from healthcare to transport as ... World News
-
UK govt. invites unions to summit talks as strikes spread out of controlUK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday urged public-sector unions to hold talks with the government next week as a wave of strikes hits hospitals, ... World News
-
UK’s Sunak to detail anti-strike laws as soon as Thursday: ReportBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could set out details of a planned new law to curb strikes as soon as Thursday, The Times reported, saying ... World News
-
UK strikes and crumbling health service add trouble for Prime Minister SunakBritish rail workers will walk off the job much of this week, paralyzing transport and adding to the troubles piling up for Prime Minister Rishi ... World News