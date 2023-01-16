French power supplier says 75,000 customers without electricity due to storm
75,000 customers of French energy supplier Enedis, a EDF unit, were without electricity on Monday morning as a storm is raging through the western parts of the country, the company said.
France has placed over 20 departments in its west and north and around Paris on an “orange” alert over the storm, the second-highest warning.
