Germany summons Iranian ambassador: Foreign ministry

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday summoned Iran’s ambassador to Berlin for the second time in a week over a rash of executions by Tehran, her spokesman said.
The spokesman, Christofer Burger, confirmed the move when asked about reports the envoy had been summoned “over massive human rights violations and a wave of executions.”
