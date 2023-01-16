Theme
Car traffic makes its way on a road in front of the illuminated Brandenburg Gate, in central Berlin, Germany, November 15, 2022. (Reuters)
Car traffic makes its way on a road in front of the illuminated Brandenburg Gate, in central Berlin, Germany, November 15, 2022. (Reuters)

Germany summons Iranian ambassador: Foreign ministry

Reuters
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday summoned Iran’s ambassador to Berlin for the second time in a week over a rash of executions by Tehran, her spokesman said.

The spokesman, Christofer Burger, confirmed the move when asked about reports the envoy had been summoned “over massive human rights violations and a wave of executions.”

