Japan's Self-Defense Force's F-15 fighter jets (top and 2nd from top) conduct an air exercise with U.S. Navy F/A 18 Hornet aircrafts in the skies above the Sea of Japan, Japan, in this photo released by the Air Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan November 13, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)
Japan, India begin first joint fighter jet drill amid upgraded defense ties

AFP, Tokyo
Japan and India began their first joint fighter jet exercise on Monday near Tokyo as the countries upgrade defense and security ties with an eye on China’s growing military might.

The 11-day joint exercise will involve eight Japanese fighter jets, with India sending four fighters, two transport aircraft and an aerial refueling tanker, Japan’s defense ministry said.

Around 150 Indian Air Force personnel are taking part in the exercise at the Hyakuri Air Base in Ibaraki prefecture, northeast of Tokyo.
The drill was agreed by the two countries during talks between Japanese and Indian defense and foreign ministers in 2019, but was delayed by the pandemic.

Japan and India -- along with Australia and the United States -- are part of the “Quad” alliance, a grouping of regional powers that is increasingly concerned about China’s military and economic influence.

Tokyo has held a string of joint military exercises in recent months, as well as overhauling its defense and security strategy and explicitly airing its concerns about China.

In December, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government committed to doubling defense spending to two percent of GDP by 2027, and dubbed China the “greatest strategic challenge ever” to Japan’s security.

Last week, Japan inked a new defense deal with Britain and agreed to expand its mutual defense treaty with Washington to attacks in space.

