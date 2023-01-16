Police arrest Italy’s most wanted mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro

Italy’s Carabinieri police on Monday arrested Matteo Messina Denaro, the country's most wanted mafia boss who had been on the run for three decades.
Messina Denaro, who was detained in the Sicilian capital Palermo, is alleged to be a boss of Sicily’s Cosa Nostra mafia.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
He has been sentenced in absentia to a life term for his role in the 1992 murders of anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino.
He also faces a life sentence for his role in bomb attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan which killed 10 people the following year.
Police said in September 2022 that he was still able to issue commands relating to the way the mafia was run in the area around the western Sicilian city of Trapani, his regional stronghold, despite his long disappearance.
Read more:
Anti-Mafia author Saviano on trial for calling Italy PM Giorgia Meloni a ‘bastard’
UK prison security scanners foil 28,000 attempts to smuggle contraband behind bars
Japan prosecutors indict Yamagami for murder of ex-Prime Minister Abe: Reports
-
Anti-Mafia author Saviano on trial for calling Italy PM Giorgia Meloni a ‘bastard’Roberto Saviano, Italy’s best-known anti-Mafia author and a leading human rights campaigner, went on trial for libel on Tuesday for calling Prime ... World News
-
Europol arrests gang linked to Italian mafia in drug crackdownEuropol have arrested 32 suspects tied to the Italian ‘Ndrangheta - a prominent Italian Mafia-type organized crime syndicate - in Spain for their ... World News
-
Police detain 35 mafia suspects in hunt for Italy’s most wanted fugitiveItalian authorities arrested 35 people in a series of raids against suspected mafia members, police said on Tuesday, as they stepped up the hunt for ... World News