Power list: World’s weakest passports for 2023 revealed
Afghanistan has been ranked as the world’s weakest passport for 2023, according to the Henley Passport Index’s latest power list.
Afghanistan placed firmly at the bottom in the 109th place, with only 27-visa free destinations for Afghan passport holders.
Iraq and Syria follow closely behind, with 29 and 30 visa-free destinations respectively. They were then followed by Pakistan and Yemen, which also rank low on the list, with 32 and 34 visa-free destinations.
Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, and Yemen retained their positions as the world’s least powerful passports since the Index’s 2020 rankings.
The Henley Passport Index is considered the standard reference tool for global citizens and sovereign states when assessing where a passport ranks on the global mobility spectrum. It releases a new passport power list every quarter by taking into account exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on 199 passports’ access to 227 travel destinations.
On the other hand, Japan retained its position as the world’s most powerful passport, followed by Singapore and South Korea in second place. Germany and Spain tied for third place, while Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Austria tied for fourth place, based on the number of visa-free destinations their passport holders can visit.
