Russia downs drone over Sevastopol, Russian-installed governor says
Russian anti-aircraft defenses shot down a drone over the city of Sevastopol on the Crimean Peninsula, the city’s Russian-installed governor said on the Telegram messenger app on Monday.
The city has come under attack repeatedly since Russia ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
Russian officials have blamed Ukraine for the attacks.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
