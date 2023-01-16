Theme
A picture taken on July 15, 2022, shows non-operating Soviet military equipment in Sevastopol, the largest city on the Crimean Peninsula and its most important port and naval base. (AFP)
A picture taken on July 15, 2022, shows non-operating Soviet military equipment in Sevastopol, the largest city on the Crimean Peninsula and its most important port and naval base. (AFP)

Russia downs drone over Sevastopol, Russian-installed governor says

Reuters
Russian anti-aircraft defenses shot down a drone over the city of Sevastopol on the Crimean Peninsula, the city’s Russian-installed governor said on the Telegram messenger app on Monday.

The city has come under attack repeatedly since Russia ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Russian officials have blamed Ukraine for the attacks.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

