Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaks as he arrives to attend the Summit of the Joint Expeditionary Force meeting (JEF) in Riga, Latvia, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov)
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaks as he arrives to attend the Summit of the Joint Expeditionary Force meeting (JEF) in Riga, Latvia, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov)

Sweden in a ‘good position’ regarding NATO process with Turkey: PM

Reuters, Stockholm
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Sweden is in a “good position” as regards the process to gain Turkish ratification of the Nordic country’s membership in NATO, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Monday.

“I think we are still in a very good position,” Kristersson told a news conference. “The situation in terms of the negotiations, or rather the follow-up of the memorandum, is going well.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sweden is seeking Turkey’s approval to join NATO after it applied for membership last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ankara has said Sweden needs to take a clearer stance against what it sees as terrorists, mainly Kurdish militants and the organization it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.

Read more:

Turkey’s Erdogan keeps Sweden, Finland, and the world guessing on NATO expansion

More heavy weapons for Ukraine ‘in the near future’: NATO chief

Turkish prosecutors to probe Erdogan effigy incident in Sweden: State media

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size