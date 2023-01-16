UK foreign minister James Cleverly says he’s been sanctioned by Russia
British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Monday he had been sanctioned by the Russian government.
“Good,” he wrote on Twitter. “If this is the price for supporting Ukrainian freedom, then I’m happy to be sanctioned.”
