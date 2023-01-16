Theme
People walk past the St Aloysius Church where a shooting attack reportedly happened during a funeral, in London, Britain January 15, 2023. (Reuters)
People walk past the St Aloysius Church where a shooting attack reportedly happened during a funeral, in London, Britain January 15, 2023. (Reuters)

UK police arrest 22-year-old man over shooting near London church

Reuters, London 
British police said on Monday a 22-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a seven-year-old girl was left with life-threatening injuries when she and five others were hurt in a drive-by shooting in London on Saturday.

A 12-year-old girl was also among those injured and was taken to hospital with a minor leg injury but later discharged.

Police said four women, aged 21, 48, 54 and 41, were also taken to hospital after the shooting, with the 48-year-old having suffered potentially life-changing injuries.

The shooting took place near a church in north London, not far from Euston station, where a funeral was taking place.

