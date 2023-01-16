UK vows more action against Iran after execution

Britain on Monday vowed more reprisals against what it said was Tehran's “weakened and isolated regime” after it executed a UK-Iranian dual national.

Following the killing of Alireza Akbari, the UK summoned Iran's most senior diplomat and recalled its own ambassador.

Advertisement

But despite slapping sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general Mohammad Jafar Montazeri it stopped short of opposition demands to ban the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Faced with more such demands in parliament, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said he could not comment on future proscriptions.

But he said: “We do not limit ourselves to the steps that I have already announced.”

And Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman told reporters: “We are reviewing further action with our international partners.”

British MPs voted last week in favor of adding the IRGC to a list of banned terrorist organizations in the UK.

But the government is wrestling with the fate of other dual nationals held by the Islamic regime, and with the strategic aim of restoring an international nuclear pact with Iran.

Cleverly was nevertheless outspoken in denouncing Iran's leadership after Akbari, 61, was hanged allegedly for spying on Britain's behalf.

He told MPs that “we are witnessing the vengeful actions of a weakened and isolated regime, obsessed with suppressing its own people, debilitated by its own fear of losing power and wrecking its international reputation”.

“Our message to that regime is clear: the world is watching you and you will be held to account, particularly by the brave Iranian people, so many of whom you are oppressing and killing.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UK sanctions Iran’s Prosecutor General, recalls ambassador over Akbari’s execution

UK says ‘barbaric’ execution of British-Iranian national will not go unpunished

US condemns ‘appalling’ Iran execution of British-Iranian Alireza Akbari