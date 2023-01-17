China foreign ministry would ‘welcome’ US Secretary Blinken visit

China welcomes a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the country, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said at a regular news briefing on Tuesday.

“China welcomes Secretary of State Blinken’s visit to China. Both China and the United States are in communication now over the specific arrangements,” Wang Wenbin said, responding to a question on a US media report that Blinken is visiting China on February 5.

“(China) also hopes the United States will adopt a correct view of China, uphold dialogue rather than confrontation, win-win rather than zero-sum (thinking),” Wang said.

Politico reported that Blinken will meet in Beijing with his counterpart, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, on February 5-6.

