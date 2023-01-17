New law soon to ban conversion therapy targeting LGBT people: UK culture minister
Britain will seek to ban conversion therapy targeting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, cracking down on treatments claiming to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
Culture minister Michelle Donelan said on Tuesday the government would publish draft legislation shortly setting out proposals to ban conversion practices in England and Wales.
“The Bill will protect everyone, including those targeted on the basis of their sexuality, or being transgender,” Donelan said in a statement.
