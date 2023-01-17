Theme
Russian reservists recruited during a partial mobilisation of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, line up during a ceremony before their departure in Omsk, Russia January 6, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia plans ‘major changes’ in armed forces from 2023 to 2026

Russia said on Tuesday that its armed forces would undergo “major changes” from 2023 to 2026, including changes in its composition and administrative reforms.

The defense ministry said that the changes would happen as Russia boosts the number of its military personnel to 1.5 million.

“Only by strengthening the key structural components of the Armed Forces is it possible to guarantee the military security of the state and protect new entities and critical facilities of the Russian Federation,” Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

