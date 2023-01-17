Theme
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visits headquarters of East military group of Russian troops involved in Ukraine, at unidentified location in an image released January 17, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian defense minister visits troops involved in Ukraine offensive

AFP, Moscow
Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected a military headquarters overseeing troops fighting in Ukraine, the ministry said Tuesday.

At the headquarters of Russia’s Vostok (East) group in an unnamed location, Shoigu was briefed by its commander and heard from commanders of other formations “on the progress of combat mission,” the ministry said in a statement.

It did not specify the location of the headquarters visited.

A video released by the ministry with the statement showed Shoigu holding a meeting with military commanders in person and via video-link.

Among those taking part in the video call was Russia’s chief of the general staff Valery Gerasimov, who was recently put in charge of Moscow’s forces in Ukraine.

The video also showed Shoigu handing out awards to servicemen.

“You serve with dignity, protect our Fatherland, help those who need help, do everything to bring closer the day called Victory Day,” Shoigu said.

Shoigu in December made two visits to the area of the “special military operation,” including to inspect troops on the frontline, according to the ministry.

