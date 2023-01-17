Ukraine’s Zelenskyy discusses defense needs with German president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Germany on Tuesday for “new defense decisions” taken at the start of this year, and said he and Germany’s president had discussed “the necessity of increasing defense support” for Kyiv.

“Thank you for the comprehensive assistance ... that made our army stronger, for the financial support,” Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app following a video call with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Advertisement

“During the meeting in the format of a video conference ... we discussed the situation on the frontline, the necessity of increasing defense support for Ukraine, the diplomatic process on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UK to back Ukraine ‘until victorious’ as Russia protests tanks