Canadian defense minister visits Kyiv, announces supply of 200 armored vehicles
Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand visited Kyiv to meet Ukrainian officials on Wednesday and announced the supply of 200 Senator armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, as part of a new package of military assistance.
The Canadian defense ministry said in a statement that Ukraine had specifically requested the vehicles and that Anand was meeting officials including Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in the Ukrainian capital.
“This aid is valued at over $90 million and is allocated as part of the additional $500 million in military aid for Ukraine announced by Prime Minister [Justin] Trudeau in November 2022,” it said.
