Live: Saudi delegation joins WEF Davos panel to discuss Kingdom’s transformation

A high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia is joining a World Economic Forum panel in Davos to discuss how the Kingdom is progressing its transformation while navigating through complex global issues.

The panel will discuss the dynamics related to energy security, geopolitical competition, trade and supply chain fragmentation linked to the near-term implications of this change, and means to resolve any lingering issues.

“How is Saudi Arabia navigating this complex global context?,” the agenda said.

Live: Saudi officials including US Ambassador Princess Reema Bandar Al Saud and Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan discuss how the Kingdom is transforming while navigating complex geopolitical scenarios.

The panel will feature:

Frederick Kempe - President and Chief Executive Officer, The Atlantic Council Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud - Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the United States, Embassy of Saudi Arabia Bandar Alkhorayef – Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Mohammed al-Jadaan – Saudi Minister of Finance Jane Fraser - Chief Executive Officer, Citi Abdullah AlSwaha – Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Kristalina Georgieva - Managing Director, International Monetary Fund

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan spoke at the event yesterday discussing the Kingdom’s economy, oil, and Iran and US ties. Earlier on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan spoke as part of a panel discussing ways on how financial institutions can respond to the ongoing global disruptions while keeping pace with technological advancements at the same event.

