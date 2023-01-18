Military Patriot training will take 10 weeks: Ukrainian defense minister

The training of Ukrainian officers to operate the Patriot advanced long-range air defense system will last 10 weeks, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Tuesday.

The United States, Germany and the Netherlands have pledged to send Patriot missile systems to Ukraine to repel a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks.

“There is a decision that our officers will be trained in 10 weeks. Such obligations were undertaken by the American partners,” Reznikov said, in remarks published on Ukraine's state Military Media Center Telegram messaging app.



