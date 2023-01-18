Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Australia Qantas - AFP
A Qantas Airline plane is parked in an airport runway. (File photo: AFP)

Qantas flight lands at Sydney airport after issuing distress calls

Reuters, Sydney  
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A Qantas Airways flight from New Zealand landed at Sydney airport on Wednesday after the airline said it had issued a distress signal due to an issue with one of its engines.

The Boeing 737-800 jet from Auckland had issued a “mayday” call while flying over water an hour from its destination of Sydney, a Qantas spokesperson in a statement issued prior to landing.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The mayday signal, which indicates grave and imminent danger, was downgraded to “Possible Assistance Needed” before landing, the spokesperson added.

Emergency services met the plane when it landed in Sydney around 3.30pm local time (0430 GMT).

Qantas said it would share more information once the aircraft had been assessed by its engineers.

Read more:

Nepal plane crash searchers rappel, fly drones to find last missing passengers

Video: Passenger captures fatal Nepal plane crash on Facebook Live

Nepali pilot couple killed in air crashes 16 years apart

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size