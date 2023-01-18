Russian soldier killed after deserting military base
Russian authorities on Wednesday announced having killed a soldier who left his military base, with state media identifying the man as an armed deserter from fighting in Ukraine.
“Dmitry Perov, wanted for the unauthorized abandonment of his military unit, was found and liquidated,” the government of the Lipetsk region, in western Russia, said on social media.
“The situation is under control,” it said. “There is no threat to residents. Investigations are under way.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
It did not say how the man was killed.
A local branch of the state VGTRK television network said the man was 31-years-old and had fled “the zone of the special military operation” – Moscow’s term for its offensive in Ukraine.
It published a search notice that said he fled Ukraine on January 13 armed with a rifle and grenades, and that he could be headed for his native village.
There have been several cases of desertions among Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine in recent months.
The Kommersant newspaper reported Wednesday that eight servicemen who refused to fight in Ukraine have been charged with desertion.
According to the paper, the soldiers had left a base in eastern Ukraine at the end of December and were able to return to Russia by taxi.
When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a mobilization of 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine in September, he also hardened laws on desertion, introducing punishments of up to 10 years in prison for deserting or refusing to fight.
Thousands of Russians fled the country after the mobilization announcement to avoid being drafted.
Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February last year.
Read more:
Germany under scrutiny during meeting on arming Ukraine
US sent Israel-stored munitions to Ukraine for use against Russia: report
Russian defense minister visits troops involved in Ukraine offensive
-
Ex-Wagner commander seeks asylum in Norway in fear for his life after fleeing RussiaA former commander of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group who fought in Ukraine said he has fled to Norway and is seeking asylum in fear for his life ... World News
-
Russia claims capture of Soledar, acknowledges Wagner roleRussia said on Friday that its forces had taken control of the salt-mining town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, claiming to have made its first big ... World News
-
Iran to get Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, defense systems by MarchIran will receive a number of Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets by March as part of a military order that includes defense systems, missiles, and ... Middle East
-
Train carrying Russian troops arrives in Belarus: Defense ministryA train carrying Russian troops and equipment has arrived in Belarus, Minsk's defense ministry said on Friday.Belarus, which is closely allied with ... World News