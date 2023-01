Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said ahead of a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Wednesday that he expects the US to approve the sale of F-16 aircraft to Turkey “in line with our joint strategic interests.”

Some top members of the US Congress oppose the sale of the jets to Turkey despite support from the Biden administration for the sale.

Developing.

