Usain Bolt seeks missing $12.7 mln from Jamaica investment firm

Olympic champion Usain Bolt is seeking to recover more than $12.7 million that disappeared from his account with a Jamaican investment firm and is willing to take the case to court if necessary, Bolt’s attorney said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Bolt last week was informed that his account balance at Kingston-based Stocks and Securities Ltd (SSL) had inexplicably dwindled to just $12,000, lawyer Linton Gordon told Reuters late on Tuesday.
“We will be going to court with the matter” if the company does not return the funds, Gordon said.
“It is a grave disappointment, and we are hoping that the matter will be resolved in a way that Mr. Bolt will recover his money and be able to live in peace.”
SSL said in a Jan. 12 statement that it had become aware of fraudulent activity by a former employee and has referred the matter to law enforcement, adding that it had taken steps to secure assets and strengthen protocols.
SSL did not immediately respond to an email or phone calls seeking further comment.
The Jamaica Constabulary Force said on Monday that its fraud and financial investigation teams were probing “alleged fraudulent activities at (SSL) which are said to have affected the accounts of Mr. Usain Bolt among other individuals.”
Finance Minister Nigel Clarke said on Tuesday night that SSL had allegedly committed “alarming and evil fraud” and that authorities would “bring all perpetrators to justice.”
Bolt’s account was intended to serve as a pension for the eight-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter and for his parents, Gordon said.
Bolt retired in 2017 after dominating global sprinting for a decade, reviving a sport plagued by doping scandals and becoming a household name like Brazilian soccer legend Pele and American boxing champion Muhammad Ali.
Read more:
NBA, NFL athletes drop Kanye West’s Donda Sports agency amid backlash
Saudi’s Al Nassr football club ready to present Ronaldo with three-year deal: Report
Ronaldo ‘signs $75 million-per-year deal’ with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr: Report
-
NBA, NFL athletes drop Kanye West’s Donda Sports agency amid backlashThe only two professional athletes signed to Ye’s Donda Sports will end their association with the agency, joining a growing list of major brands -- ... Sports
-
Saudi’s Al Nassr football club ready to present Ronaldo with three-year deal: ReportSaudi Arabia’s Al Nassr football club is reportedly ready to present Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo with a three-year deal after the World Cup ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi football fans ‘excited and proud’ with Cristiano Ronaldo joining Al NassrWith a sense of pride, Saudi football fans have told of their excitement to have Cristiano Ronaldo play in Saudi Arabia saying they hope the move to ... Saudi Arabia