EU chief Charles Michel says on his way to Ukraine’s Kyiv

EU chief Charles Michel on Thursday said he was on his way to Kyiv to discuss with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy what “concrete measures” Europe can take to support Ukraine.

“I am on my way to Kyiv,” Michel said in a video he posted on his Twitter account, saying he would meet Zelenskyy as well as the prime minister and members of parliament.

The European Council president also said he would “discuss with president Zelenskyy and his team what are the concrete measures we can develop in order to make sure they are stronger and more powerful.”

Zelenskyy has called for modern, Western-designed heavy tanks while many of Ukraine’s allies have announced plans to step up their military support to Kyiv this month.

Michel hailed the Ukrainians “fighting for their land, they are fighting for their future and the future of their children.”

“But we all know that they are also fighting for our common European values and principles, and also for the promise of the European Union peace and prosperity,” he said. “They need and they deserve our support.”

