Artillery munitions of Ukrainian army are stored in the frontline at an undisclosed location in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Roman Chop)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Kremlin says Ukrainian strikes on Crimea would be ‘extremely dangerous’

Reuters
The Kremlin said on Thursday that Ukrainian strikes on Russian-annexed Crimea would be “extremely dangerous”, after the New York Times reported that US officials were warming to the idea of helping Kyiv strike the peninsula.

“This will mean raising the conflict to a new level that will not bode well for European security”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Crimea, which is internationally recognized as part of Ukraine, was annexed by Russia in 2014.

