Kremlin says Ukrainian strikes on Crimea would be ‘extremely dangerous’
The Kremlin said on Thursday that Ukrainian strikes on Russian-annexed Crimea would be “extremely dangerous”, after the New York Times reported that US officials were warming to the idea of helping Kyiv strike the peninsula.
“This will mean raising the conflict to a new level that will not bode well for European security”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Crimea, which is internationally recognized as part of Ukraine, was annexed by Russia in 2014.
Read more:
-
Crimea vulnerable to Ukrainian attacks: KremlinThe Kremlin said Thursday it was vulnerable to Ukrainian attacks on the Crimean Peninsula after the Russian military downed a drone near its largest ... World News
-
Thousands of tonnes of wheat shipped from Crimea to Syria as Ukraine claims theftUsing a low-profile fleet of ships under US sanctions, Syria has this year sharply increased wheat imports from the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea that ... World News
-
Russia-installed official says drone shot down over Crimea’s SevastopolThe Russian-installed governor of the Crimean city of Sevastopol said on Saturday that air defenses had shot down a drone in what he suggested was the ... World News