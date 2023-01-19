Kremlin says Ukrainian strikes on Crimea would be ‘extremely dangerous’

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Ukrainian strikes on Russian-annexed Crimea would be “extremely dangerous”, after the New York Times reported that US officials were warming to the idea of helping Kyiv strike the peninsula.

“This will mean raising the conflict to a new level that will not bode well for European security”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Crimea, which is internationally recognized as part of Ukraine, was annexed by Russia in 2014.

