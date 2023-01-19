Live: Saudi Minister Adel al-Jubeir talks sustainable urban living at WEF Davos panel

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir joins a WEF Davos open forum to discuss ways to maintain the environmental sustainability of future cities.

It comes at a time when more than half of the world’s population now lives in urban areas and is expected to increase to almost 70 percent by 2050.

His talks are expected to cover Saudi Arabia’s own steps in developing a socially resilient city like The Line.

The session will be moderated by Rima Maktabi, the UK Bureau Chief for Al Arabiya.

Other panelists include:

Diane Binder - Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Regenopolis Alice Casiraghi - Global Shaper, Milan Hub Desmond Lee - Minister for National Development and Minister-in-Charge of Social Services Integration Jocelyn Formsma - Chief Executive Officer, National Association of Friendship Centres

Earlier on Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah al-Swaha joined a Davos panel to discuss the implications of the next era of the internet on the metaverse.

“I’m a big advocate of the metaverse,” the minister said, adding that it will be the next wave of technology adding value to industries.

