Russia’s FSB opens spying case against citizen of US

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it has opened a criminal case against a United States citizen on suspicion of espionage, saying that the suspect was believed to be gathering “biological intelligence information.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

In a statement published online announcing the move, the FSB did not say whether or not it had arrested the suspect.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it has opened a criminal case against a United States citizen on suspicion of espionage, saying that the suspect was believed to be gathering “biological intelligence information.”

In a statement published online announcing the move, the FSB did not say whether or not it had arrested the suspect. It did not give the name, or any other details, about the suspect.

A number of US citizens have been detained on criminal charges in Russia in recent years, with some ultimately freed in exchange for Russians detained in the United States. In December, US basketball star Brittney Griner was freed after being sentenced to 9 years in prison on drug charges.

However, espionage cases are seen as especially fraught, with Russian security services often unwilling to release those it accuses of being spies.

Russia has so far refused to swap US Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan, who was arrested by the FSB in 2018 on espionage charges and sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2020.



Read more:

UN calls out Ukraine grain deal backlog, urges improvement

Putin and Erdogan discuss Ukraine prisoners, gas and grain

Cargo ship from Ukraine temporarily halts traffic in Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait