Taliban official pushes back as deputy UN chief has talks in Kabul on women’s rights
The United Nations deputy secretary-general discussed women’s rights with Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister on Wednesday after the Taliban authorities banned most female aid workers and stopped women and girls from attending high school and university.
Amina Mohammed has also met with UN staff, aid groups and Afghan women “to take stock of the situation, convey solidarity,
and discuss ways to promote and protect women’s and girls rights,” deputy UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in New York.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In those talks, Mohammed “stressed the need to uphold human rights, especially for women and girls” and was “encouraged by
exemptions” to the ban on female aid workers, Haq said. The exemptions have allowed some work to restart in areas such as
healthcare.
Mohammed also “underscored the importance of continuing to be driven by principles,” Haq told reporters.
On her way to Kabul, Mohammed met officials in Turkey, Qatar, and Pakistan to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, which Haq
summed up: “Clear consensus was evident on the issue of women and girls’ rights to work and have access to education.”
While Haq did not say which Taliban administration officials Mohammed had seen so far, an Afghan foreign affairs ministry
spokesperson said she met acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.
Muttaqi said a lack of formal recognition, travel restrictions on Taliban leaders, and banking sanctions were causing problems that should be addressed by other countries, according to a foreign ministry statement. He added that women were able to work in health and education.
The Taliban administration on December 24 ordered local and foreign aid organizations to stop female staff from working
until further notice, days after it banned women from universities. The Taliban said the orders, condemned globally, was justified because some women had not adhered to its interpretation of Islamic dress code.
Many aid groups, some of whom carry out humanitarian work under contracts with the United Nations, stopped operations
following the ban.
Read more:
Taliban bans university education for Afghan girls
US calls for UN to urge Taliban to reverse bans on women
Taliban wants international trade, investment in Afghanistan: Acting minister
-
Mannequins in Kabul dress shops hooded and masked under harsh Taliban rulesThe lines of mannequins with their heads cloaked in sacks in Kabul dress stores can be haunting World News
-
US calls for UN to urge Taliban to reverse bans on womenThe United States on Friday pushed the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution calling on the Taliban-led authorities in Afghanistan to reverse bans ... World News
-
Afghan women athletes barred from play, fear Taliban threatsNoura’s determination to play sports was so great that she defied her family’s opposition for years. Beatings from her mother and jeers from her ... Features
-
Taliban wants international trade, investment in Afghanistan: Acting ministerThe Taliban administration will encourage self-sufficiency and wants international trade and investment, the acting commerce minister said, as ... World News
-
Aid groups warn of crisis after Taliban prohibit women from working with NGOsAid agencies in Afghanistan will struggle to provide vital services to people in the country if the Taliban upholds its ban on women working for NGOs, ... World News
-
G7 calls on Taliban to ‘urgently reverse’ women aid workers banG7 foreign ministers on Thursday called on the Taliban to “urgently reverse” a ban on women working in Afghanistan’s aid sector, a joint statement ... World News
-
UN urges Taliban to end ‘terrible’ restrictions on womenThe Taliban must immediately revoke their policies targeting women and girls in Afghanistan, the UN rights chief insisted Tuesday, condemning their ... World News
-
UAE condemns Taliban decision to ban women from working in NGOs across AfghanistanThe UAE has condemned the Taliban’s decision to ban women from working in NGOs across Afghanistan, the country’s foreign ministry said on ... Gulf
-
Fifth aid group suspends Afghan work after Taliban ban on women staffChristian Aid on Monday became the fifth foreign aid group to suspend operations in Afghanistan after the country's Taliban rulers ordered all NGOs to ... World News
-
UN official meets Taliban, urges reverse of NGO female worker banThe acting head of the United Nations’ mission to Afghanistan told the Taliban administration’s acting economy minister to reverse a decision to ban ... World News
-
European Union ‘strongly condemns’ Taliban ban on women working for NGOsThe EU on Saturday condemned the Taliban’s ban on women working for NGOs in Afghanistan and said it was assessing the impact on its aid in the country ... World News
-
Taliban order NGOs to ban female employees from coming to workAfghanistan’s Taliban-run administration on Saturday ordered all local and foreign non-governmental organizations (NGO) to stop female employees from ... World News
-
Afghan teachers, students walk out in support for women after Taliban college banMore than a dozen male university teachers in Afghanistan have resigned and several male students walked out of their classrooms in support of female ... World News
-
Turkey urges Taliban to U-turn on university ban for womenTurkey on Thursday urged Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to reverse their decision barring women from university education, calling it “neither Islamic ... World News
-
Taliban treatment of Afghan women may be ‘crime against humanity’: G7The Taliban’s treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan may amount to “a crime against humanity,” G7 foreign ministers said Thursday, demanding the ... World News
-
UAE, Pakistan, MWL denounce Taliban’s university ban for Afghan womenThe United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and the Muslim World League (MWL) have added to the international outcry over Afghanistan’s Taliban-run ... Gulf
-
Taliban women university ban ‘grave step backwards’: UKBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers banning women from university was a “grave step backwards” and ... World News
-
Saudi Arabia urges Taliban to reverse university ban for Afghan womenSaudi Arabia’s foreign ministry on Wednesday expressed regret at Afghanistan’s Taliban-run government’s decision to suspend university access for ... World News
-
Afghanistan’s Taliban threaten women at gunpoint after university ban orderAfghanistan’s Taliban-led government barred women from attending universities across the country and enforced the order at gunpoint in some places, ... World News
-
Afghan women go against Taliban gym ban with secret fitnessHidden in the basement of a private home in the Afghan capital Kabul, gym instructor Laila Ahmad takes a group of women through a clandestine exercise ... Features
-
Pakistan ‘disappointed’ over latest ban on women but still wants Taliban engagementPakistan’s foreign minister on Tuesday voiced disappointment over the Taliban’s ban on university education for women but said the best approach ... World News
-
Taliban bans university education for Afghan girlsThe Taliban authorities on Tuesday ordered an indefinite ban on university education for Afghan girls, the ministry of higher education said in a ... World News