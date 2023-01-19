Theme
German army battle tanks Leopard 2 return after NATO enchanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania exercise in Pabrade military training field, Lithuania, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine urges allies to ‘considerably’ boost military aid

AFP, Kyiv
Ukraine’s foreign and defense ministers on Thursday urged Kyiv’s Western allies to “considerably” boost arms deliveries to their war-torn country and send modern Leopard tanks.

“We appeal to all partner states that have already provided military assistance or are planning to provide it with a call to considerably reinforce their practical contribution to strengthening Ukraine’s ability to defend itself,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in a joint statement.

They called on countries that have Leopard tanks, including Germany and Turkey, to send them to Ukraine.

