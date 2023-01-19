Ukraine urges allies to ‘considerably’ boost military aid
Ukraine’s foreign and defense ministers on Thursday urged Kyiv’s Western allies to “considerably” boost arms deliveries to their war-torn country and send modern Leopard tanks.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We appeal to all partner states that have already provided military assistance or are planning to provide it with a call to considerably reinforce their practical contribution to strengthening Ukraine’s ability to defend itself,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in a joint statement.
They called on countries that have Leopard tanks, including Germany and Turkey, to send them to Ukraine.
Read more:
Germany refuses to give Ukraine battle tanks before US provides its own: WSJ
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko optimistic about new weapons to Ukraine after WEF talks
Germany under scrutiny during meeting on arming Ukraine