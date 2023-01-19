Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This file photo taken on May 20, 2019 shows a Leopard 2 A7 main battle tank of the German armed forces Bundeswehr taking part in an educational practice of the “Very High Readiness Joint Task Force” (VJTF) as part of the NATO tank unit at the military training area in Munster, northern Germany. (AFP)
This file photo taken on May 20, 2019 shows a Leopard 2 A7 main battle tank of the German armed forces Bundeswehr taking part in an educational practice of the “Very High Readiness Joint Task Force” (VJTF) as part of the NATO tank unit at the military training area in Munster, northern Germany. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Western tanks no ‘silver bullet’ for Ukraine: NATO commander

AFP, Brussels
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A senior NATO commander warned on Thursday that Western tanks would not be a “silver bullet” for Ukraine in its fight with Russia, despite Kyiv’s new arsenal outperforming Moscow’s weaponry.

“There is not a particular weapon system that is a silver bullet. A balance of all systems is needed,” said US General Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, after a meeting of NATO military chiefs.

But he added that “it’s clearly the case that modern Western technology is outperforming Russian technology” on the battlefield in Ukraine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The comments came as pressure mounted on Germany from Kyiv and some NATO allies to send Leopard II battle tanks to help Kyiv push back Moscow’s forces.

The head of NATO’s military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, steered clear of calling for the equipment to be sent to Kyiv but said that “if the Russians are fighting with tanks, the Ukrainians need tanks as well.”

He said having tanks was important for the Ukrainians to both match the Russians and “in terms of their ambition to regain their own territory.”

Bauer said Russia was likely planning a new offensive in spring as Moscow had not changed its overall objective of defeating Ukraine.

“That’s what the Ukrainians have to prepare for. That’s what they are thinking about,” he said.

He said that assistance from NATO allies was being shaped by this “to see what the Ukrainians most likely need most and then how the allies can support.”

Read more:

Eleven NATO countries pledge new military aid for Ukraine

Swedish defense minister plans to visit Ankara next week over NATO bid

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size