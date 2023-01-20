Theme
This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential press-service on August 18, 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) shaking hands with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in western Ukrainian city of Lviv, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Erdogan offers to mediate between Russia and Ukraine in call with Zelenskyy

Reuters, Istanbul
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan repeated his offer to mediate between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, the Turkish presidency said.

Erdogan also offered his condolences for those who died in a helicopter crash in Ukraine on Wednesday, it said.

