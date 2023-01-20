Theme
Flag of the European Union with Republic of Iran Persia National flag. Grunge background stock illustration
Flags of Iran and the European Union. (File photo)
Iran sanctions

Germany expects further Iran sanctions at EU foreign ministers meeting

Reuters, Berlin
Published: Updated:
European Union foreign ministers are expected to agree further sanctions targeting members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) at their meeting in Brussels on Monday, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Office said on Friday.

Asked at a regular government news conference in Berlin whether sanctions could hamper diplomatic efforts to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons, the spokesperson said: “The focus of our policy currently is increasing pressure on the Iranian regime.”

