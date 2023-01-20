Germany expects further Iran sanctions at EU foreign ministers meeting

European Union foreign ministers are expected to agree further sanctions targeting members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) at their meeting in Brussels on Monday, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Office said on Friday.

Asked at a regular government news conference in Berlin whether sanctions could hamper diplomatic efforts to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons, the spokesperson said: “The focus of our policy currently is increasing pressure on the Iranian regime.”

