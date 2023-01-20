Theme
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and his US counterpart, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin hold a joint news conference at the Defense Ministry in Berlin, Germany on January 19, 2023. (Reuters)
Pentagon chief says Germany is and will continue to be a reliable ally

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that Germany was a reliable ally and it would continue to exercise leadership, despite Berlin not yet approving its tanks being transferred to Ukraine.

“They are a reliable ally, they've been that way for a very, very long time and I truly believe that they'll continue to be a reliable ally going forward,” Austin said at the end of a meeting on arming Ukraine.

During the same press conference, the top US general said he did not think Ukrainian forces could remove all Russian troops from parts of Ukraine that they had taken.

