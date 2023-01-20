Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Plumes of smoke rise from a Russian strike during a 36-hour ceasefire over Orthodox Christmas declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, from the frontline Donbas city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, on January 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Plumes of smoke rise from a Russian strike during a 36-hour ceasefire over Orthodox Christmas declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, from the frontline Donbas city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, on January 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian proxy forces claim capture of Klishchiivka, south of Ukraine’s Bakhmut

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian proxy forces in eastern Ukraine said on Friday that Russian forces had taken control of Klishchiivka, a small settlement south of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

The claim was issued by Russian-backed forces in Donetsk, one of four regions that the Kremlin claims to have incorporated into Russia since the start of the Ukraine war in moves rejected as illegal by most members of the United Nations.

Klishchiivka, which had a pre-war population of around 400 people, is located around 6 miles (9 kilometers) south of Bakhmut, where units of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group have been locked for months in a battle of attrition with Ukrainian forces.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Wagner said on Thursday it had taken Klishchiivka. Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield claims.

Read more:

Ukraine expects decisions on tanks at Western defense leaders’ meeting

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size