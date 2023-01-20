Theme
US President Joe Biden and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, DC on December 21, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

US urges Ukraine to wait on offensive for now: Official

Reuters, Washington
Published: Updated:
Senior US officials are urging Ukraine to hold off on launching a major offensive against Russian forces until the latest supply of US weaponry is in place and training has been provided, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the United States was holding fast to its decision not to provide Abrams tanks to Ukraine at this time, amid a controversy with Germany over tanks.

