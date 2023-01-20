Ukraine’s Zelenskyy thanks US for ‘powerful’ $2.5 bln defense package

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday thanked Washington for a massive new package of arms and munitions for Kyiv with Western allies set to discuss further military aid to the war-torn country.

“Thank you” US President Joe Biden for providing Ukraine “with another powerful defense support package worth $2.5 billion,” Zelenskyy wrote in English on Twitter.

The Ukrainian leader hailed the Stryker armored personnel carriers, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and Avenger air defense systems included in the package as an “important help in our fight against the aggressor”.

