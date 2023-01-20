Theme
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the US Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on December 21, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy thanks US for ‘powerful’ $2.5 bln defense package

AFP
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday thanked Washington for a massive new package of arms and munitions for Kyiv with Western allies set to discuss further military aid to the war-torn country.

“Thank you” US President Joe Biden for providing Ukraine “with another powerful defense support package worth $2.5 billion,” Zelenskyy wrote in English on Twitter.

The Ukrainian leader hailed the Stryker armored personnel carriers, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and Avenger air defense systems included in the package as an “important help in our fight against the aggressor”.

Ukraine expects decisions on tanks at Western defense leaders' meeting

