Ukraine’s Zelenskyy thanks US for ‘powerful’ $2.5 bln defense package
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday thanked Washington for a massive new package of arms and munitions for Kyiv with Western allies set to discuss further military aid to the war-torn country.
“Thank you” US President Joe Biden for providing Ukraine “with another powerful defense support package worth $2.5 billion,” Zelenskyy wrote in English on Twitter.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Ukrainian leader hailed the Stryker armored personnel carriers, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and Avenger air defense systems included in the package as an “important help in our fight against the aggressor”.
Read more:
Ukraine expects decisions on tanks at Western defense leaders’ meeting
-
Eleven NATO countries pledge new military aid for UkraineA group of 11 NATO countries, including Britain and Poland, pledged a raft of new military aid to support Ukraine's war with Russia on Thursday ahead ... World News
-
Western tanks no ‘silver bullet’ for Ukraine: NATO commanderA senior NATO commander warned on Thursday that Western tanks would not be a “silver bullet” for Ukraine in its fight with Russia, despite Kyiv’s new ... World News
-
Ukraine expects decisions on tanks at Western defense leaders’ meetingUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his government was expecting “strong decisions” from defense leaders of NATO and other countries meeting ... World News