We have detained seven ‘Russian agents’: Ukraine

Ukraine said Friday it had detained seven people suspected of handing coordinates to Russian forces for strikes in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, where dozens of civilians were recently killed in a missile attack.

The SBU security service said in a statement it had carried out a multi-stage operation to expose an active network of Russia’s military intelligence and that as a result “seven Russian agents” were detained.

“The detainees gave the Russians the coordinates of critical infrastructure facilities, including energy enterprises,” their statement said, without specifying whether those detained were Russian or Ukrainian.

Russian forces have for several months been targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure in a wave of attacks that have disrupted water, heating and electricity supplies to millions and spurred rolling blackouts.

“Information about the possible involvement of the detainees in the Russian missile attack on a residential building in Dnipro on January 14, 2023 is currently being checked,” the SBU added.

Last week, a Russian missile ripped open the side of a residential building in Dnipro, the main city of the Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving dozens dead.

The SBU released a video alongside the statement showing masked and heavily-armed Ukrainian agents carrying out arrests at several residences.

