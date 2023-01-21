Azur Air flight from Russia to India diverted after second bomb threat in two weeks

An Azur Air flight from Russia to India has been diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat was sent by email, Indian media reported on Saturday.

The flight was carrying 238 passengers including two infants and seven crew, the Times of India reported.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The bomb threat was received by the Dabolim airport director in Goa at 12:30 a.m. The aircraft was reportedly diverted before it entered Indian air space.

The aircraft took off from the Russia’s Perm International Airport in Bolshoye Savino and was scheduled to land in the south of the Indian beach-city of Goa at 4:15 a.m. local.

The latest incident follows a similar bomb threat made on a January 10 Moscow-Goa Azur Air flight, which made an emergency landing in Gujarat’s Jamnagar Indian Air Force Base.

After an hours-long search of the aircraft and all passengers by the National Security Guard, Police and Bomb Disposal Squad, the threat was deemed to be a hoax.

The Russian embassy was informed at the time and an investigation in underway.

Read more:

Air India fined $37,000, pilot suspended after passenger urination scandal

Boeing ordered to appear at hearing for 737 Max crash victims’ families

Second Qantas flight in two days suffers midair mechanical issue