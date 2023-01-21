Russian troops seized ‘advantageous’ positions in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia: Army
The Russian army said Saturday that its troops had launched an offensive in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, where fighting this week intensified after several months of an almost frozen front.
In its daily report, Moscow’s forces said they led “offensive operations” in the region and claimed to have “taken more advantageous lines and positions.”
