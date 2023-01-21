Theme
Ukrainian service members fire a shell from a howitzer at a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Zaporizhzhia Region, Ukraine December 16, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Ukrainian service members fire a shell from a howitzer at a frontline, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Zaporizhzhia Region, Ukraine, on December 16, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian troops seized ‘advantageous’ positions in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia: Army

AFP, Moscow
Published: Updated:
The Russian army said Saturday that its troops had launched an offensive in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, where fighting this week intensified after several months of an almost frozen front.

In its daily report, Moscow’s forces said they led “offensive operations” in the region and claimed to have “taken more advantageous lines and positions.”

