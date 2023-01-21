Theme
A reporter holds a microphone with a logo of RT France, formerly known as Russia Today during May Day celebrations in Paris, France, May 1, 2018. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia will 'retaliate' after RT accounts frozen in France: Reports

Moscow will retaliate against French media in Russia after the bank accounts of RT France, the French arm of its state broadcaster, were frozen, Russian news agencies reported Saturday.

“The blocking of RT France accounts will lead to retaliatory measures against the French media in Russia,” the TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies quoted an anonymous foreign ministry source as saying.

“The measures “will be remembered”, the source said, accusing Paris of “terrorizing Russian journalists.”

