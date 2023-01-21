Ukraine regrets ‘indecision’ on tanks that ‘is killing more of our people’

Ukraine on Saturday denounced the “global indecision” of its allies on whether to provide heavy-duty modern tanks for its fight against Russia, saying “today’s indecision is killing more of our people.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“Every day of delay is the death of Ukrainians. Think faster,” presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted after the meeting of its allies on weapon supplies in Germany on Friday.

Read more:

Russia’s Wagner chief writes to White House over new US sanctions

Russia will ‘retaliate’ after RT accounts frozen in France: Reports