Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak speaks during an interview with AFP in Kyiv, on November 17, 2022. (AFP)
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak speaks during an interview with AFP in Kyiv, on November 17, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine regrets ‘indecision’ on tanks that ‘is killing more of our people’

AFP, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Ukraine on Saturday denounced the “global indecision” of its allies on whether to provide heavy-duty modern tanks for its fight against Russia, saying “today’s indecision is killing more of our people.”

“Every day of delay is the death of Ukrainians. Think faster,” presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted after the meeting of its allies on weapon supplies in Germany on Friday.

