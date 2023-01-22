New York City to open huge shelter for asylum seekers at Brooklyn cruise terminal
New York City will temporarily house about 1,000 asylum seekers at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Saturday, the latest response to the surge of migrants in the city since last spring.
“Our city is at its breaking point,” Adams said in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The huge terminal, on the waterfront in Brooklyn’s Red Hook neighborhood, will provide shelter, food, medical care, and other services for single men until cruise season resumes in the spring.
Almost 28,000 migrants are in the city now, among a total of 41,000 since last year amid a record number of crossings from Mexico to the US. Many of the migrants are originally from countries including Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba.
Adams has been vocal about the strain on city services and its budget. Last weekend, he visited the border in Texas, denouncing leaders of that state and others who have bused migrants north to New York and other cities.
The city’s Legal Aid Society and Coalition for the Homeless denounced Adams’s plan in a joint statement, saying the site is “in a high-risk flood zone,” and that migrants should be moved to permanent housing. “Continuing to move asylum seekers around the boroughs like chess pieces is callous and indicative of City Hall’s failure to competently manage this crisis,” the groups said.
Migrants have been housed in dozens of sites around the city.
Read more: EXPLAINER: Why are migrants crossing the US-Mexico border in record numbers?
-
NYC mayor says ‘cities are being undermined’ by migrant crisisNew York City Mayor Eric Adams wrapped up a 24-hour trip to El Paso, Texas, on Sunday by demanding that the federal government do more to coordinate ... World News
-
EXPLAINER: Why are migrants crossing the US-Mexico border in record numbers?US President Joe Biden is visiting the US-Mexico border for the first time since he took office in January 2021 on Sunday, ahead of a visit to Mexico ... Features
-
US President Biden to visit Mexico border in push on migrantsPresident Joe Biden will visit the US-Mexico border on Sunday for the first time since taking office nearly two years ago, tackling one of the most ... World News
-
Migrants dropped outside US Vice President Harris’s home on blustery Christmas EveBusloads of migrants were dropped over Christmas weekend near Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington amid freezing temperatures, having ... World News
-
El Paso mayor declares state of emergency over influx of migrants from Mexico borderThe mayor of the Texas border city of El Paso declared a state of emergency on Saturday, citing the hundreds of migrants sleeping on the streets in ... World News
-
Texas to send armored military vehicles to Mexico border to ‘repel’ migrantsTexas will deploy military armored personnel carriers along its border with Mexico as part of a plan to “repel” undocumented migrants trying to enter ... World News
-
Florida Governor DeSantis sued for flying migrants to Martha’s VineyardFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis was sued for sending plane loads of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, with the migrants claiming they were duped into ... World News
-
Immigrants land on Martha’s Vineyard as Republicans try to shift burden to DemocratsA group of immigrants landed on the wealthy Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday, part of a campaign by Republican governors to ... World News